Outrage and Calls for Justice After Student Leader’s Brutal Abduction in PoJK

In a shocking incident in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), student leader Javed Ishaq Chauhan was abducted from his university hostel in Rawalakot and subjected to brutal torture before being left by the roadside. The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) spokesman, Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, detailed the alarming case. Chauhan, who was set to take an exam at the University of Poonch in Rawalakot, is now in critical condition at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalakot, fighting for his life.

The UKPNP condemned the attack, with Khan stating that such an abduction, particularly on the eve of an exam, is not only cruel but indicative of the increasing oppression in the region known as Azad Kashmir. Chauhan had reportedly been receiving threats due to his involvement with the Action Committee, an organization that addresses issues affecting PoJK residents. This incident appears to be a targeted effort to hinder student activism and political engagement.

The attack has sparked significant outrage among local students and civil society groups, who demand justice and accountability. "While armed extremist groups operate unbounded, peaceful student leaders are subjected to inhumane treatment. This double standard must be addressed," Khan emphasized. The UKPNP is calling for an immediate and impartial investigation into the incident, insisting that those responsible face consequences. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)