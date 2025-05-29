Strengthening Ties: India and Africa Forge a United Front
Mozambique's Ambassador to India, Ermindo Augusto Ferreira, lauded the robust relationship between Africa and India during Africa Day 2025 celebrations in Delhi. Both sides emphasized collaboration for development, tackling historical narratives, and combating terrorism. India's commitment to supporting Africa highlights a shared vision for growth and security.
Mozambique's Ambassador to India, Ermindo Augusto Ferreira, has highlighted the enduring and unique ties between Africa and India, describing India as a 'good friend' of the continent. Speaking during Africa Day celebrations, Ferreira underscored the potential benefits of collaboration between the two regions.
During the event in Delhi, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, emphasized the 'truly special' nature of India-Africa relations, confirming India's dedication to Africa's development. Ferreira also addressed the negative impacts of colonialism and slavery on Africa, calling for a positive shift in narratives.
The ambassador condemned terrorism, urging unity in combating it. He referenced a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, stressing the need for collective action against terror threats. The conversations coincide with India's Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure across borders, a testament to shared security concerns.
