Strengthening Ties: India and Africa Forge a United Front

Mozambique's Ambassador to India, Ermindo Augusto Ferreira, has highlighted the enduring and unique ties between Africa and India, describing India as a 'good friend' of the continent. Speaking during Africa Day celebrations, Ferreira underscored the potential benefits of collaboration between the two regions.

During the event in Delhi, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, emphasized the 'truly special' nature of India-Africa relations, confirming India's dedication to Africa's development. Ferreira also addressed the negative impacts of colonialism and slavery on Africa, calling for a positive shift in narratives.

The ambassador condemned terrorism, urging unity in combating it. He referenced a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, stressing the need for collective action against terror threats. The conversations coincide with India's Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure across borders, a testament to shared security concerns.