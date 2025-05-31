UAE and Qatar Forge New Pathways for Transportation Collaboration
Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE met with Qatar's Minister of Transport, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Thani, in Abu Dhabi. They discussed enhancing collaboration and knowledge exchange in transportation, aiming to advance shared goals and mutual benefits for both nations.
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of Etihad Rail, hosted Qatar's Minister of Transport, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani, in Abu Dhabi.
The discussions focused on fortifying collaboration and exchanging knowledge in the domains of transportation and infrastructure. Both leaders delved into potential partnerships across several key sectors, aiming to drive forward common objectives and yield mutual benefits for both the UAE and Qatar.
The high-level meeting was attended by prominent officials, including Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, the UAE's Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport, and Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, among others.
