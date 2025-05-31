Left Menu

UAE and Qatar Forge New Pathways for Transportation Collaboration

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE met with Qatar's Minister of Transport, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Thani, in Abu Dhabi. They discussed enhancing collaboration and knowledge exchange in transportation, aiming to advance shared goals and mutual benefits for both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 19:48 IST
UAE and Qatar Forge New Pathways for Transportation Collaboration
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Qatari Minister of Transport (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of Etihad Rail, hosted Qatar's Minister of Transport, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani, in Abu Dhabi.

The discussions focused on fortifying collaboration and exchanging knowledge in the domains of transportation and infrastructure. Both leaders delved into potential partnerships across several key sectors, aiming to drive forward common objectives and yield mutual benefits for both the UAE and Qatar.

The high-level meeting was attended by prominent officials, including Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, the UAE's Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport, and Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025