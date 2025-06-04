Dr. Mirza Denounces Pakistan's Blame Game Against India

Dr. Amjad Ayub Mirza, a political analyst and human rights advocate originating from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and currently based in the UK, described recent allegations against India by Pakistan as 'baseless and misleading' during an exclusive interview with ANI.

He characterized these accusations as a 'classic example of psychological projection by a state long implicated in terrorism across the region.' Dr. Mirza's comments were in response to Pakistani leadership, including Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who during their visit to Balochistan, accused India of supporting terrorism in Pakistan. According to Dr. Mirza, these narratives are outdated and serve only to divert attention from Pakistan's long-standing record of supporting terrorism.

Emphasizing the international recognition of Pakistan's role in terrorism, Dr. Mirza pointed to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) repeatedly placing Pakistan on its grey list for not addressing money laundering and terror financing. He also cited the operation of terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed under covert state protection despite facing international criticism. Furthermore, Dr. Mirza highlighted Pakistan's ongoing support for UN-designated terrorists such as Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, and Dawood Ibrahim, all of whom are implicated in major attacks including the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

Dr. Mirza condemned Pakistan's harsh suppression of the Baloch freedom movement through Islamist militias and military forces, supported by reports from international human rights organizations documenting widespread abuses like extrajudicial killings and torture in Balochistan. He appealed to Pakistan to cease its propaganda efforts, emphasize accountability, undertake genuine reforms, and work towards demilitarizing Balochistan. In conclusion, Dr. Mirza underscored India's commitment to peace and dialogue based on mutual respect, urging Pakistan to embrace these principles for genuine regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)