Trump's Travel Ban Intensifies; Broadens Restrictions on 12 Nations

President Trump's new travel ban, affecting 12 countries primarily from Africa and the Middle East, took effect, stirring tension over expanded immigration measures. Critics argue it's not about security, but division. The ban, including Afghanistan, aims to avoid past legal challenges, focusing on visa procedures.

10-06-2025
President Donald Trump's latest travel ban, which targets 12 nations predominantly from Africa and the Middle East, went into force on Monday, heightening tensions over the administration's expanded immigration policies, as reported by CNN.

The new restrictions impact citizens from Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. Restrictions also extend to certain individuals from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

Though it does not revoke existing visas, the order blocks new applications unless applicants meet specific exemption criteria. This strategy aims to prevent the confusion that characterized Trump's initial travel ban, by focusing on visa procedures instead of outright bans.

Trump defended the move by citing security concerns, pointing to inadequate screening systems and non-cooperation with US deportation efforts. He referenced overstay rates in Homeland Security reports, although their accuracy is debated. The ban's link to a recent terrorist act in Colorado provoked criticism as Egypt, where the suspect was from, is not included in the ban.

The inclusion of Afghanistan has prompted backlash, especially among those supporting Afghan resettlement. Although exemptions exist for those with Special Immigrant Visas, critics argue the ban undermines refugee protection. Rights groups claim the policy sows division rather than addressing security.

