Central African Republic court validates Touadera's re-election

Central African Republic's Constitutional Court on Monday validated President Faustin-Archange Touadera's victory in a disputed ‌December 28 presidential election that handed him a third term. Even before provisional results were announced on January ⁠5, Touadera's opponents had alleged fraud but the government denied that.

"On behalf of the Central African people, the Constitutional Court declares Faustin Archange Touadera president-elect in ​the first round with 77.9% of the vote," President of the Constitutional ‍Council Jean-Pierre Waboe said. Touadera's main rival, former Prime Minister Anicet-Georges Dologuele, received 13.5% of the vote, final results from the electoral commission showed.

The Constitutional Court said it rejected ⁠an ‌appeal that Dologuele had ⁠lodged after the announcement of provisional results. Another competitor, former Prime Minister Henri-Marie Dondra who got ‍2.97% of the vote, last week acknowledged Touadera's victory and said he decided ​not to appeal.

"I made this decision to preserve peace and ⁠avoid reigniting tensions. I call on the president-elect to take the necessary measures to reconcile the ⁠Central African people and organize a genuine dialogue to ease political tensions in the country," Dondra told Reuters. Touadera, a 68-year-old mathematician who took ⁠power a decade ago, campaigned on his security record in the chronically unstable nation. His ⁠victory will ‌likely further the interests of Russia, which has traded security assistance for access to resources including gold and diamonds.

