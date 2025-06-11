IDF Soldiers Injured in Southern Gaza Clash
Two IDF soldiers sustained moderate injuries in a conflict in the southern Gaza Strip. They were swiftly evacuated to a hospital for medical care, and their families have been informed.
In a recent confrontation within the southern Gaza Strip, two soldiers of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) sustained moderate injuries, as reported on Wednesday.
The injured soldiers were promptly evacuated to a medical facility for necessary treatment. Both soldiers' families have been notified of their conditions.
While specifics of the injuries and the circumstances leading to them remain undisclosed, the IDF continues to monitor the situation closely.
