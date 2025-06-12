Balochistan: The Hidden Crisis of Enforced Disappearances

Balochistan is witnessing a troubling uptick in custodial deaths and enforced disappearances, with recent cases emerging from Dera Bugti and Mashkay. These incidents add to the grim tally of alleged extrajudicial executions by Pakistani security forces, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

In Dera Bugti, three bodies were discovered in Piyara Colony, reportedly victims of a staged encounter. The deceased - Ali Baig, Yousaf, and Zahid - were all previously subjected to enforced disappearance. Meanwhile, in Mashkay, two additional bodies of missing individuals, Nazar Ahmed and Ali Muhammad, surfaced, further intensifying allegations against state security personnel.

These developments highlight a deepening crisis in Balochistan, characterized by systematic enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. The government denies these claims, labeling them as anti-terror operations, yet human rights organizations decry these acts as abuses of power demanding international scrutiny.