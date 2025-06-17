China's Global Diplomacy: A Paradox of Alliances

China's international stance, often touted as neutral, reveals nuances indicating otherwise. In recent conflicts, China's alignment with Iran against Israel, and Pakistan against India, showcases Beijing's strategic biases. This selective approach extends to Russia, with China remaining silent on Moscow's military aggression in Ukraine.

China's deep-rooted interests in the Middle East are evident through its substantial oil imports from Iran and strategic relations with Palestine. Beijing's support is fueled by significant economic agreements, exemplified by a 25-year cooperation program with Iran. However, criticism surrounds its indirect supply of Chinese-made weapons in conflict zones.

Critics argue China's global strategy reflects a balancing act of power politics, especially against the backdrop of strained US-China relations. As China's assertive diplomacy challenges Western influence, questions arise about the sustainability of its alliances and neutrality claims in escalating global conflicts. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)