Tensions Escalate: Iran Condemns U.S. and Israel Amid Rising Conflict

Iranian Deputy Chief of Mission in India, Mohammad Javad Hosseini, expressed concern over possible use of Pakistan's airspace in operations against Iran amid escalating conflicts with Israel. He condemned U.S. involvement and highlighted Iran's right to self-defense following Israeli attacks. Iran's Supreme Leader warned of repercussions for Israel's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:33 IST
Iranian Deputy Chief of Mission in India, Mohammad Javad Hosseini (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Amid a backdrop of increasing tension in the Middle East, Iran's Deputy Chief of Mission in India, Mohammad Javad Hosseini, voiced concerns regarding the potential use of Pakistan's airspace by the United States for military operations against Iran. This comes after a recent meeting between Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and U.S. President Donald Trump, sparking speculation over regional military strategies.

Hosseini condemned the United States' potential involvement in the conflict, stating that American interference would not bode well for any parties involved. Stressing Iran's right to self-defense, he cited recent Israeli aerial attacks as violations of international law, prompting Tehran to invoke Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

Simultaneously, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a stern warning to Israel, stating the nation would decisively respond to what he termed as 'terrorist Zionist regime' actions. While U.S. President Trump assured support for Israel and emphasized preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, escalating aerial conflict continues unabated between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

