Left Menu

India Urges Merit-Based Visa Evaluations Amid New US Guidelines

India's Ministry of External Affairs calls for merit-based evaluations of Indian visa applications following new US guidelines requiring social media details. The ministry highlights ongoing engagement with the US on mobility issues, emphasizing a strong partnership rooted in shared democratic values and increasing strategic convergence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:09 IST
India Urges Merit-Based Visa Evaluations Amid New US Guidelines
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/MEA, YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has called upon the US to ensure that visa applications from Indian nationals are assessed primarily on the basis of merit. This response comes after the US Embassy introduced guidelines mandating applicants to provide their social media identifiers in visa documentation.

MEA Spokesperson Jaiswal, addressing a weekly briefing, reinforced that visa matters remain sovereign functions but that dialogue with the US on consular and mobility issues continues. The MEA aims to safeguard the legitimate interests of Indian citizens.

Despite no changes to the US travel advisory level for India, which holds steady at Level 2, the US-India relationship remains robust. Jaiswal reiterated the significance of the bilateral partnership, underlined by mutual democratic values and a strategic alignment.

Commenting on Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's recent visit to the White House, the MEA observed the event without additional comment, but underscored the ongoing robust India-US partnership.

Described as "the most consequential partnership of the 21st century," Jaiswal expressed confidence in continued high-level engagement across various sectors, from trade to defense.

The enduring partnership between India and the United States marks a comprehensive global strategic alliance, reflecting sustained dialogue and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025