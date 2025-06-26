India Urges Merit-Based Visa Evaluations Amid New US Guidelines

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has called upon the US to ensure that visa applications from Indian nationals are assessed primarily on the basis of merit. This response comes after the US Embassy introduced guidelines mandating applicants to provide their social media identifiers in visa documentation.

MEA Spokesperson Jaiswal, addressing a weekly briefing, reinforced that visa matters remain sovereign functions but that dialogue with the US on consular and mobility issues continues. The MEA aims to safeguard the legitimate interests of Indian citizens.

Despite no changes to the US travel advisory level for India, which holds steady at Level 2, the US-India relationship remains robust. Jaiswal reiterated the significance of the bilateral partnership, underlined by mutual democratic values and a strategic alignment.

Commenting on Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's recent visit to the White House, the MEA observed the event without additional comment, but underscored the ongoing robust India-US partnership.

Described as "the most consequential partnership of the 21st century," Jaiswal expressed confidence in continued high-level engagement across various sectors, from trade to defense.

The enduring partnership between India and the United States marks a comprehensive global strategic alliance, reflecting sustained dialogue and cooperation.

