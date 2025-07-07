Vanishing Voices: Newspaper Vendors in Crisis in PoJK

Newspaper vendors in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) are grappling with an existential crisis as their sales plummet and institutional support remains nonexistent, pushing them towards the brink of collapse. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, newspaper reading was a staple in many PoJK households.

The pandemic enforced lockdowns and movement restrictions, halting the practice suddenly and leading to a steep decline in newspaper circulation. Although restrictions have eased, readership has not fully rebounded, with the rise of digital media further eroding the market. "Before COVID, selling newspapers was sustainable. We sold around a thousand copies daily; now we barely sell a few hundred," said Safaid Abbasi, President of the Press Sell Association in PoJK.

The vendors, who have significantly contributed to public awareness and supported movements, feel sidelined and ignored. Despite having distributed crucial material during political rallies and protests, the system they supported now overlooks their plight. Abbasi noted the absence of support in his 31-year career and lamented the lack of recognition for vendors, deemed the backbone of rallies.

The decline of newspaper vendors extends beyond economic concerns, indicating the erosion of traditional information networks in the region. Without intervention from authorities or media houses, this essential link between press and public may disappear. The digital shift, devoid of policies for protecting traditional media workers, endangers hundreds with unemployment, leaving little chance for recovery.

