Left Menu

Tibetan and Korean Buddhist Communities Honor Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday in Busan

The Tibetan and Korean Buddhist communities in Busan celebrated the 90th birthday of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama with a Long Life Prayer Ceremony. Featuring traditional rituals, the event highlighted the Dalai Lama's contributions to global peace, uniting both communities in honoring his spiritual and compassionate legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:18 IST
Tibetan and Korean Buddhist Communities Honor Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday in Busan
Tibetans and Koreans celebrate His Holiness the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday with a long-life prayer ceremony (Source: Central Tibetan Administration). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The Tibetan and Korean Buddhist communities in Busan united to honor the 90th birthday of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama at Gwaneumsa Temple on July 6. The Long Life Prayer Ceremony, known in Korean as Jangsu Kido Beobhoe, featured traditional rituals from both cultures and commenced at 9:30 AM. A portrait of the Dalai Lama was displayed before the temple's main altar, adorned with the thousand-armed Avalokiteshvara, symbolizing compassion — a trait closely tied to the Dalai Lama.

During the spiritual event, Tibetan and Korean monks engaged in mandala offerings, long-life prayers, and collective chanting of Guru Yoga. Attendees and lay practitioners presented ceremonial white scarves, or khatags, to the Dalai Lama's portrait, expressing respect and prayers for his sustained guidance. Revered figures from the Korean Buddhist community delivered speeches, emphasizing the Dalai Lama's impact on global peace and harmony. The atmosphere was both solemn and joyful, marked by poignant moments during shared prayers and the melding of Tibetan and Korean customs.

Post-ceremony, participants enjoyed a communal vegetarian meal and a three-tiered birthday cake inscribed with "Happy Birthday to Your Holiness the Dalai Lama," fostering camaraderie through group photos and heartfelt exchanges. The term "Dalai Lama" means "Ocean of Wisdom" in Mongolian, and in Tibetan Buddhism, Dalai Lamas are considered incarnations of Avalokiteshvara, the Bodhisattva of Compassion. Following political turbulence in Tibet in 1949, the 14th Dalai Lama assumed full political authority but sought refuge in India in 1959 after a failed uprising.

Since living in exile in Dharamshala, India, His Holiness has been an advocate for peace, compassion, and the preservation of Tibetan culture. His 90th birthday was celebrated not only in South Korea but throughout Tibetan communities globally, with the diaspora hoping for the continuation of his spiritual legacy through a recognized reincarnation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025