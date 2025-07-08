Tibetan and Korean Buddhist Communities Honor Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday in Busan

The Tibetan and Korean Buddhist communities in Busan united to honor the 90th birthday of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama at Gwaneumsa Temple on July 6. The Long Life Prayer Ceremony, known in Korean as Jangsu Kido Beobhoe, featured traditional rituals from both cultures and commenced at 9:30 AM. A portrait of the Dalai Lama was displayed before the temple's main altar, adorned with the thousand-armed Avalokiteshvara, symbolizing compassion — a trait closely tied to the Dalai Lama.

During the spiritual event, Tibetan and Korean monks engaged in mandala offerings, long-life prayers, and collective chanting of Guru Yoga. Attendees and lay practitioners presented ceremonial white scarves, or khatags, to the Dalai Lama's portrait, expressing respect and prayers for his sustained guidance. Revered figures from the Korean Buddhist community delivered speeches, emphasizing the Dalai Lama's impact on global peace and harmony. The atmosphere was both solemn and joyful, marked by poignant moments during shared prayers and the melding of Tibetan and Korean customs.

Post-ceremony, participants enjoyed a communal vegetarian meal and a three-tiered birthday cake inscribed with "Happy Birthday to Your Holiness the Dalai Lama," fostering camaraderie through group photos and heartfelt exchanges. The term "Dalai Lama" means "Ocean of Wisdom" in Mongolian, and in Tibetan Buddhism, Dalai Lamas are considered incarnations of Avalokiteshvara, the Bodhisattva of Compassion. Following political turbulence in Tibet in 1949, the 14th Dalai Lama assumed full political authority but sought refuge in India in 1959 after a failed uprising.

Since living in exile in Dharamshala, India, His Holiness has been an advocate for peace, compassion, and the preservation of Tibetan culture. His 90th birthday was celebrated not only in South Korea but throughout Tibetan communities globally, with the diaspora hoping for the continuation of his spiritual legacy through a recognized reincarnation.

