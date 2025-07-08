Pezeshkian's Warning: Trust Eroded Amid US and Israeli Strikes
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed skepticism about future US-Iran negotiations due to recent US and Israeli attacks, which have severely damaged trust. Highlighting motives behind Israeli aggression, Pezeshkian emphasized the reconstructive challenge of dialogue as fundamental solutions to conflict, amid ongoing tensions and potential regional instability.
In a recent interview with US podcaster Tucker Carlson, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian conveyed skepticism on future dialogues with the United States, citing trust issues stemming from recent US and Israeli military actions. Al Jazeera reported that Pezeshkian questioned how Iran could engage in talks with the US amid such distrust, especially with ongoing Israeli aggression. "How are we going to trust the United States again?" he asked, reflecting on the uncertainty surrounding potential future negotiations.
Weeks prior, Israel launched a significant bombing campaign on June 13, targeting Iranian military personnel and nuclear scientists. These attacks, as reported by Al Jazeera, occurred just days before scheduled nuclear negotiations with the US, derailing efforts to forge a deal over Iran's atomic program. Following this, the US carried out airstrikes on key nuclear sites, exacerbating tensions and fracturing the foundation for dialogue.
Al Jazeera highlighted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's provocative stance, citing his unwillingness to dismiss plans to assassinate Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei—a notion vetoed by US President Donald Trump. As Netanyahu and Trump discussed Iran's nuclear ambitions in Washington, Pezeshkian accused Israel of promoting "forever wars," pressing on Trump to decide between peace and further conflict. Despite a ceasefire since June 24, the atmosphere remains tense, challenging diplomatic resolutions.
