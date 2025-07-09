Strengthening Ties: PM Modi Honors India-Namibia Friendship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded Namibia's most prestigious civilian honor, the Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis, in recognition of the enduring ties between India and Namibia. This accolade was presented by Namibia's President, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, highlighting the unbreakable friendship between the two nations.

During the award ceremony, PM Modi emphasized that the India-Namibia relationship is built on shared struggles, cooperation, and trust rather than politics. He dedicated the honor to the people of both countries. This award signifies a commitment to continuing collaboration in various sectors, including digital technology, defense, and trade.

The conferment of the award marks a significant milestone in the bilateral relationship, inspiring future generations to aim for greater cooperation. PM Modi's visit also included tributes to Namibia's first president, Sam Nujoma, and discussions on expanding trade and energy partnerships. The visit is part of his five-nation tour, including Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, and Brazil.