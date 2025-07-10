Left Menu

xAI's Engineering Head Uday Ruddarraju Resigns, Joins OpenAI

Uday Ruddarraju resigned from xAI, impressive role in supercomputer Colossus and AI model Grok 3, joins OpenAI. His departure follows Linda Yaccarino leaving Elon Musk-owned X after two years. Musk envisions merging xAI with X, aligning future innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 10:31 IST
xAI's Engineering Head Uday Ruddarraju Resigns, Joins OpenAI
Uday Ruddarraju. (Photo/X@udayruddarraju). Image Credit: ANI
Uday Ruddarraju, who served as the Head of Infrastructure Engineering at xAI, the artificial intelligence firm founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has stepped down from his position. Ruddarraju, who has been pivotal in developing the supercomputer Colossus and xAI's AI model Grok 3, announced his resignation after a year's tenure.

In a reflective post on X, Ruddarraju highlighted his disbelief at the feasibility of deploying 100,000 GPUs in four months and training Grok 3. Expressing gratitude to Musk and his colleagues at xAI, he commended their successful execution. Ruddarraju has now joined AI research entity OpenAI, confirmed by Co-Founder Greg Brockman.

The change comes amid further shifts in Musk's ventures, with X CEO Linda Yaccarino also announcing her departure. Yaccarino cited gratitude for her role in transforming X, known previously as Twitter, which Musk now seeks to merge with xAI for broader innovation goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

