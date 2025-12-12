Disney Partners with OpenAI for a $1 Billion AI Adventure with Iconic Characters

In a landmark licensing deal, Disney is set to invest USD 1 billion in OpenAI, incorporating beloved characters such as Mickey Mouse, Cinderella, and Luke Skywalker into the AI company's Sora video generation tool. This agreement positions Disney as the first major content supplier for Sora, allowing fans to craft and share videos featuring over 200 characters from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars via generative AI technology. However, concerns loom over the safety and authenticity of such AI-generated content, amid growing criticism from groups wary of misinformation and deepfakes.

Simultaneously, Disney has issued a cease-and-desist letter to Google, demanding they cease exploiting Disney's copyrighted characters to train AI systems. Reflective of some aggressive intellectual property defense strategies, Disney has similarly acted against Meta, Character.AI, and others in pursuit of protecting its IP from unauthorized use. Disney CEO Robert Iger emphasized the company's commitment to extending storytelling while safeguarding creators' rights.

Despite its advancements, Disney's partnership with OpenAI has been criticized by child advocates. Fairplay's executive director Josh Golin accused Disney of using its characters to lure children to OpenAI's platform, raising concerns about the safety and addictiveness of these AI tools. Meanwhile, Disney maintains its commitment to responsible AI use, with selected user-generated content set to feature on Disney+ and plans to deploy ChatGPT among its employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)