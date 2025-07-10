Nepal-China Border Flood: A Trail of Desolation and Urgent Rescue
The devastating flash flood along the Nepal-China border has claimed nine lives, with 19 still missing. Triggered by an unexpected surge from Tibet's Lhende River, the flood disrupted infrastructure, stranded residents, and cut off communication. Rescue operations are ongoing amid extreme challenges.
A deadly flash flood struck the Nepal-China border on Tuesday, unleashing widespread destruction and leaving nine people dead, while 19 are reported missing. The disaster, prompted by a sudden surge from Tibet's Lhende River, buried vehicles under debris and swept away roads, bringing chaos to the region.
In the wake of the catastrophe, the Rasuwagadhi-Timure area remains isolated, complicating rescue efforts. The Nepal Army and local volunteers are braving perilous conditions to reach the stricken zone. Basic services like electricity, internet, and telecommunication have been down since the flood hit, further traumatizing survivors.
Survivor Ram Bahadur Tharu recounted the dire moments of survival, as others were carried away by the flood. With infrastructure in ruins, including the heavily damaged Miteri Bridge and hydropower plants, recovery efforts are at a standstill. Authorities were caught unaware due to a lack of data-sharing protocols with China.
Rescue teams, including Arjun Paudel, the Chief District Officer of Rasuwa, are working tirelessly to rescue trapped individuals. Progress is hampered by severe communication breakdowns and inaccessible roads, highlighting the urgent need for restored infrastructure and connectivity.
