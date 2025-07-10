Left Menu

US Senators Push to Protect Taiwan's Undersea Cables from China's Tactics

US Senators have introduced the Taiwan Undersea Cable Resilience Initiative Act to bolster Taiwan's undersea communication cables against Chinese 'grey zone tactics.' Another bill, the Taiwan International Solidarity Act, seeks to support Taiwan's international standing. Both bills emphasize US commitment to Taiwan amid increasing regional tensions.

Updated: 10-07-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 14:20 IST
US Capitol. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
A bipartisan effort to bolster security for Taiwan's undersea communication cables against alleged Chinese interference gained momentum with the introduction of a new bill in the US Senate. Dubbed the Taiwan Undersea Cable Resilience Initiative Act, the legislation was introduced by Republican Senator John Curtis and Democrat Senator Jacky Rosen. Both senators are members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

As reported by the Taipei Times, the act calls for real-time monitoring, the development of rapid-response protocols, and enhanced maritime surveillance. These measures aim to safeguard Taiwan's vital infrastructure from what are described as China's 'grey zone tactics'—ambiguous actions intended to gain strategic advantage without sparking open conflict.

Additionally, the Taiwan International Solidarity Act, co-sponsored by Senators Curtis and Chris Van Hollen, seeks to bolster Taiwan's global standing by clarifying the application of UN Resolution 2758. The bipartisan bill encourages aligning with international allies to fend off China's diplomatic isolation tactics against Taiwan.

