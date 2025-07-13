Red Alert in Catalonia: Torrential Rains Trigger Emergency Measures

The Spanish government declared a red alert in Catalonia on Saturday as severe weather approaches the region, prompting widespread precautions. Heavy rainfall forecasts led to the suspension of train services by the national railway operator.

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) predicts rainfall reaching 90 millimeters, equivalent to 90 liters per square meter within an hour, particularly affecting areas near Barcelona and Tarragona province. Residents have been advised to heed civil protection guidance due to serious flooding risks.

In addition to Catalonia, an orange alert has been put in place for Aragon and parts of Valencia and other areas across northern and eastern Spain, signaling potential heavy rainfall. The situation underscores a pressing need for preparedness across affected regions.