Red Alert in Catalonia: Torrential Rains Trigger Emergency Measures

Spain issues a red alert for Catalonia due to forecasted heavy rains, sparking the suspension of train services. Up to 90mm of rain is predicted, posing significant flood risks in Barcelona and Tarragona. Other regions are under orange alerts, highlighting an extensive weather emergency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 08:15 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 08:15 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

The Spanish government declared a red alert in Catalonia on Saturday as severe weather approaches the region, prompting widespread precautions. Heavy rainfall forecasts led to the suspension of train services by the national railway operator.

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) predicts rainfall reaching 90 millimeters, equivalent to 90 liters per square meter within an hour, particularly affecting areas near Barcelona and Tarragona province. Residents have been advised to heed civil protection guidance due to serious flooding risks.

In addition to Catalonia, an orange alert has been put in place for Aragon and parts of Valencia and other areas across northern and eastern Spain, signaling potential heavy rainfall. The situation underscores a pressing need for preparedness across affected regions.

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

