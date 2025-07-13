Left Menu

Israeli Forces Neutralize Gaza Terrorists and Uncover Weapons Cache

The Israeli military successfully neutralized two terrorists responsible for an anti-tank missile attack and uncovered a significant weapons cache, including RPG missiles, in Gaza City. The operation also led to the discovery and destruction of underground tunnels used for hostile activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 15:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

In a decisive military operation last week, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) neutralized two terrorists who had launched an anti-tank missile at Israeli soldiers in northern Gaza City, as confirmed on Sunday.

The operation, aimed at dismantling terror threats, led to the discovery and demolition of subterranean passages utilized for militant activities. Within these tunnels, the IDF found a substantial cache of weapons, including five RPG missiles and additional armaments, underlining the ongoing security challenges in the region.

This military action underscores Israel's continued efforts to counteract terrorism and secure its borders amid escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

