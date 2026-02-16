Heightened Security: Hunt for Suspected Terrorists in Kathua and Samba

In a significant security development, posters bearing photographs of five suspected Pakistani terrorists have been displayed across Kathua, urging public cooperation in tracking their movement. This move follows intelligence reports of potential terrorist infiltration in the region.

The authorities have appealed to citizens to report sightings to security personnel, offering confidentiality to informants. Security agencies in Punjab provided crucial intel on terrorist infiltration, prompting intensified anti-terror operations across Kathua and Samba.

Security measures have been ramped up with additional checkpoints and surveillance in vulnerable areas, particularly near the border. This initiative aligns with other local efforts to dismantle cross-border terror networks and ensure regional safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)