Heightened Security: Hunt for Suspected Terrorists in Kathua and Samba
Authorities in Kathua and Samba have posted notices featuring five suspected Pakistani terrorists, urging public assistance in locating them. Heightened security measures are in place following intelligence of cross-border infiltration. Security forces intensify anti-terror operations to dismantle networks and safeguard the region.
- Country:
- India
In a significant security development, posters bearing photographs of five suspected Pakistani terrorists have been displayed across Kathua, urging public cooperation in tracking their movement. This move follows intelligence reports of potential terrorist infiltration in the region.
The authorities have appealed to citizens to report sightings to security personnel, offering confidentiality to informants. Security agencies in Punjab provided crucial intel on terrorist infiltration, prompting intensified anti-terror operations across Kathua and Samba.
Security measures have been ramped up with additional checkpoints and surveillance in vulnerable areas, particularly near the border. This initiative aligns with other local efforts to dismantle cross-border terror networks and ensure regional safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- terrorists
- security
- Kathua
- Samba
- infiltration
- intelligence
- cooperation
- operations
- alerts
- border
ALSO READ
India AI Impact Summit 2026: Pioneering Global AI Cooperation in the Global South
Alleged Cross-Border Infiltration Sparks Concerns in West Bengal
Canada-India Diplomatic Relations: A New Era of Cooperation
Wang Yi Advocates for US-China Cooperation
Infiltration Woes: BJP's Call for Change in West Bengal