Taiwan Showcases Missile Defenses in Han Kuang Drills

In a demonstration of defense capability, Taiwan's military showcased the Sky Sword II missile system during Han Kuang exercises in Taoyuan. The drill marked the first integration of the indigenous weapons system in the exercise, simulating a Chinese onslaught, according to the Ministry of National Defence, reported by Taipei Times.

Defense forces executed live-fire simulations, involving swift setup of missile systems under combat scenarios. The Sky Sword II system, controlling enemy threats remotely, boasts a range of 2 km to 15 km, now within operational status in under 15 minutes to protect critical infrastructure like Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

Additional exercises featured the Stinger missile system, acquired from the U.S., and innovative coastal defenses in Taichung's Dajia. In Penghu and Kinmen, tactics demonstrated rapid deployment against airborne and maritime threats, essential for Taiwan's agile military strategy in the face of looming threats from China.

(With inputs from agencies.)