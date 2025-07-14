Left Menu

Prachanda's Call for Constitutional Change in Nepal

Former Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' pledges opposition support for constitutional amendments. He emphasizes including historically neglected communities and addressing governance, electoral, and social issues. Prachanda warns current government actions threaten republican principles more than external forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:04 IST
Nepal opposition leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' offers support for constitution amendment to ensure inclusion and justice (Image credit: Parliament Secretariat) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Nepal

In a bold move, former Nepali Prime Minister and opposition leader of the CPN-Maoist Center, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, known as 'Prachanda,' has extended a crucial offer to the ruling coalition. Addressing the House of Representatives on Monday, Prachanda highlighted the need for constitutional amendments to further institutionalize the rights of the Nepali people.

Prachanda stressed that his party is ready to support the current government, led by the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML, if they are willing to amend the constitution. He underscored the importance of revisiting and revising constitutional clauses to ensure the inclusion and recognition of marginalized communities and address longstanding dissatisfactions.

In his address, Prachanda also warned that the government's existing approach poses a severe threat to republicanism, more so than any monarchist ambitions. He pointed out that public dissatisfaction with the electoral system, governance style, and structural framework necessitates a major overhaul to restore trust and achieve social justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

