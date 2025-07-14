Prachanda's Call for Constitutional Change in Nepal

In a bold move, former Nepali Prime Minister and opposition leader of the CPN-Maoist Center, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, known as 'Prachanda,' has extended a crucial offer to the ruling coalition. Addressing the House of Representatives on Monday, Prachanda highlighted the need for constitutional amendments to further institutionalize the rights of the Nepali people.

Prachanda stressed that his party is ready to support the current government, led by the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML, if they are willing to amend the constitution. He underscored the importance of revisiting and revising constitutional clauses to ensure the inclusion and recognition of marginalized communities and address longstanding dissatisfactions.

In his address, Prachanda also warned that the government's existing approach poses a severe threat to republicanism, more so than any monarchist ambitions. He pointed out that public dissatisfaction with the electoral system, governance style, and structural framework necessitates a major overhaul to restore trust and achieve social justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)