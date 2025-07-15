Left Menu

Taiwan's Armed Forces Stage Bold Bridge Blockade Drill in Greater Taipei

Taiwan's military temporarily closed a key bridge in Greater Taipei, simulating defensive measures against possible Chinese incursions. Using layered barricades and high-tech defenses, the exercise underscored Taiwan's rapid response capabilities amid escalating tensions with China. It marked the seventh day of Taiwan's expansive Han Kuang exercises.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Taiwan

In a bold move to simulate wartime conditions, Taiwan's Armed Forces shut down a pivotal bridge in Greater Taipei on Tuesday for a military drill aimed at impeding potential advances by Chinese forces toward the capital city. The operation was reported by the Central News Agency (CNA).

The Wanban Bridge, linking New Taipei's Banqiao District to Taipei's Wanhua District, was completely closed from 11 pm on Monday to 6 am on Tuesday. This closure allowed troops to erect a four-tier blockade in just two hours on the 690-meter span, showcasing Taiwan's rapid response to possible invasions.

The blockade, a mix of military fortifications and civilian resources, included roadblocks, barbed wire, city buses, and modern military barriers. The drill simulated an attempt by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to breach the bridge using disguised vehicles, reflecting tactics by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that blur war and peace.

Military police used drones to detect the simulated enemy, leading to a defensive operation. The scenario saw PLA units breaching three of four barricades before Taiwanese snipers and armored 'Clouded Leopard' vehicles neutralized them. Taiwan's Minister of National Defence emphasized this drill as part of a campaign to bolster urban warfare readiness.

This exercise was part of Taiwan's longest-ever live-fire phase of the Han Kuang exercises. Extended to double its previous duration, this year's drills highlight Taiwan's increasing urgency amid China's military posturing. The bridge exercise was both a training and deterrent effort, a message to Beijing showing Taiwan's readiness to defend its freedom.

