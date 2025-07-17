Netanyahu's Coalition Wobbles: Shas Party's Exit Sparks Political Turmoil
The ultra-Orthodox Shas party's withdrawal from Benjamin Netanyahu's government threatens to reduce his coalition to a minority in Israel's Knesset. The departure, driven by disputes over military conscription exemptions for religious students, follows a similar move by the United Torah Judaism party.
In a major political shake-up, the ultra-Orthodox Shas party has withdrawn from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet, according to reports from Al Jazeera. This move could potentially leave Netanyahu at the helm of a minority government, a situation that poses significant challenges for his administration.
The Shas party, known for its influential role in Israeli politics, announced its decision on Wednesday, citing dissatisfaction with lawmakers' failure to secure a future exemption from military conscription for religious students. This issue has long been a point of contention, particularly amidst the ongoing conflict involving Hamas, which has heightened public scrutiny on draft policies.
Alongside Shas, the United Torah Judaism party also exited the government over similar conscription-related grievances. The Israeli Supreme Court had earlier mandated an end to the current exemption policy, leading to intense legislative negotiations that ultimately failed to appease the ultra-Orthodox factions. Despite its exit, Shas indicated it may still support certain coalition bills, suggesting a possible path for reconciliation.
