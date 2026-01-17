Coalition Planes Over Syria: Escalation in Conflict Zones

U.S.-led coalition aircraft were seen flying over key conflict areas in northern Syria on Saturday, where intense clashes between Syrian army units and Kurdish factions were reported. Sources from both Syrian security and Turkish defense confirmed the activities to Reuters.

The flight operations included the launching of warning flares by coalition planes to signal presence or intervention amid the hostilities on the ground. These actions indicate heightened tensions in the region as military factions continue their engagements.

At the time of reporting, the U.S.-led coalition had not issued any official response or comments regarding the incident when reached out by Reuters. The situation remains volatile as local and international parties watch closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)