US-India Strengthen Ties at UNGA: A Strategic Reaffirmation

During the UN General Assembly, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized their commitment to deepening bilateral relations and ensuring a free Indo-Pacific through the Quad. The discussions highlighted vital trade, energy, and defense collaborations amid recent tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 10:51 IST
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo/X/Secretary of State Marco Rubio). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant diplomatic engagement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly High-level Week in New York. The leaders underscored their mutual commitment to fortifying India-US ties and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific through the Quad alliance.

During their discussions, Secretary Rubio conveyed his deep appreciation for India's ongoing involvement in multiple bilateral issues including trade, energy, and critical minerals, reiterating India's pivotal role for US strategic interests. A statement from the US State Department highlighted India's indispensable role, citing continued engagement on key matters of trade, defense, and energy.

The meeting was part of broader efforts to mend strains between the two nations over economic disagreements, notably Washington's tariffs tied to India's Russian oil purchases. Both leaders agreed to propel collaboration via the Quad, which includes India, the United States, Australia, and Japan, reinforcing their shared vision for a secure Indo-Pacific.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

