Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Landmark Defence Facility in Morocco, Strengthening India-Morocco Ties

In a significant development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated Tata Advanced Systems' new manufacturing facility in Berrechid, Morocco, on Tuesday, heralding India's expanding role in international defence partnerships. Speaking at the opening, Singh emphasized the interplay between 'Make in India' and 'Make with Friends,' promising collaborative efforts to advance global defence technologies.

Asserting the strategic importance of the facility, Singh underlined the progress of India-Morocco relations, noting fruitful bilateral cooperation across various sectors. "Both our countries have significantly benefited from partnerships in renewable energy, IT, tourism, and now defence," Singh stated. Tata's establishment in Morocco marks a monumental occasion, being one of India's first foreign defence manufacturing ventures.

Spread over 20,000 square feet, the facility will produce advanced armoured combat vehicles in partnership with India's DRDO. Singh highlighted the importance of local participation, with plans for substantial Moroccan component integration. Emphasizing a long-term vision, Singh noted the project as a foundation for shared development, augmenting Morocco's capacities while creating numerous job opportunities.

