Healthcare Crisis: Graduates Face Employment Struggle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's medical and dental colleges are producing graduates at a pace that far surpasses the available government job openings, leading to widespread frustration among young doctors who find themselves financially strained.

The province boasts 20 medical and 11 dental colleges across both public and private sectors, culminating in nearly 2,900 new graduates each year, as per Khyber Medical University (KMU), which manages the admissions process, according to Dawn.

Health officials note that top scorers in the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT), administered by KMU on behalf of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, secure spots in public colleges due to lower fees. However, those unable to gain these seats often resort to private colleges, facing tuition fees of approximately Rs 2 million annually. Despite potentially investing up to Rs10 million, private medical students encounter a scarcity of job opportunities, with few government positions available each year.

The situation is aggravated by an influx of graduates from China and Central Asia. Last year, the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) conducted exams for medical officer positions, where the failure rate was a staggering 81 percent, with only 1,766 out of 8,974 candidates passing. Consequently, many turn to low-wage positions in private hospitals, earning between Rs 40,000 and Rs 75,000 monthly under stringent probationary terms, as reported by Dawn.

Experts warn that plans to allow students with lower FSc scores into the MDCAT could further diminish standards and exacerbate unemployment, following under-enrollment in private colleges. They also criticized the inadequate training infrastructure in hospitals, impacting house job preparation.

A senior educationist stressed the urgent need for controlled expansion of medical and dental institutions and enhanced teaching standards to protect graduate employment opportunities and healthcare quality in the region, as noted by Dawn. (ANI)

