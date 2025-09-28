UN Delegation Lauds UAE's Humanitarian Impact in Gaza

A United Nations delegation has visited the UAE field hospital in Gaza City to assess the significant humanitarian efforts conducted under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.'

The delegation, including key UN officials, praised the UAE's relief initiatives, which encompass medical aid, emergency shelter, and critical water projects to support thousands of displaced families.

Notably, the mission has been identified as the largest humanitarian support effort in the region, offering a beacon of hope in the challenging conditions currently faced by Gaza residents.