UN Delegation Lauds UAE's Humanitarian Impact in Gaza

A UN delegation visited the UAE field hospital in Gaza to review extensive humanitarian efforts under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.' The initiatives include medical, shelter, and water support, making it the largest humanitarian aid for Gaza amid dire conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 23:22 IST
Logo of the United Nations (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Palestine

A United Nations delegation has visited the UAE field hospital in Gaza City to assess the significant humanitarian efforts conducted under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.'

The delegation, including key UN officials, praised the UAE's relief initiatives, which encompass medical aid, emergency shelter, and critical water projects to support thousands of displaced families.

Notably, the mission has been identified as the largest humanitarian support effort in the region, offering a beacon of hope in the challenging conditions currently faced by Gaza residents.

