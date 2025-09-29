Left Menu

KP Sharma Oli Refutes Exile Rumors Amid Political Turmoil in Nepal

Former Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli debunked rumors of his fleeing, criticizes the current government for stripping his privileges and security. Facing the aftermath of Gen Z-led protests, Oli vows to restore governance and peace, while challenging authorities to disclose communications during the political unrest.

Former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a resolute stance against rumors, former Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli denied any intention of fleeing the country, as political tensions simmer. Speaking to his supporters at a youth wing event in Bhaktapur, Oli accused the incumbent government of conspiring to deprive him of security and official privileges, according to reports from the Dhaka Tribune.

Oli, who vacated the prime ministerial residence in Baluwatar on September 9 following intense Gen Z-led protests that led to his government's collapse, expressed his commitment to fighting politically. Despite relocating to a rented home after arsonists targeted his personal house, he maintained his resolve to 'restore peace, good governance and constitutional order.'

Amid claims of lacking legitimacy, Oli criticized the Sushila Karki-led administration, suggesting it ascended to power through 'vandalism and arson.' He challenged the government to release any communication records with state officials during the protests, asserting transparency of his actions and decrying the government's perceived ineptitude in ensuring his security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

