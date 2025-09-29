Protests Erupt in PoJK: A Call for Rights and Change

In Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), a wave of protests and strikes has gripped the region, driven by public outrage over governmental inaction towards demands from the Joint Awami Action Committee. Key areas like Mirpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad have become hotspots for these demonstrations, marking a unified demand for regional rights.

The situation took a tragic turn in Muzaffarabad as police reportedly fired on protesters, killing two people and injuring over 22 others. This incident has intensified the protests, amplifying the public's determination to push back against the perceived political inequities.

In Kotli, rallies converged at a central point, with participants outwardly defying political maneuvers to suppress the movement. Demonstrators, including local activists, have maintained a clear focus on demanding immediate governmental attention to their cause. The Joint Awami Action Committee's wide-ranging demands include economic relief measures, political reforms, and fair distribution of local resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)