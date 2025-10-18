Left Menu

Greek Police bans pro-Sinwar vigil in Athens

Greek police intervened and banned a memorial event for former Hamas terrorist leader Yahya Sinwar that was to be held last night in Syntagma Square in Athens in front of the Greek Parliament and the Monument to the Unknown Soldier.

ANI | Updated: 18-10-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 09:47 IST
Greek Police bans pro-Sinwar vigil in Athens
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 18 (ANI/TPS): Greek police intervened and banned a memorial event for former Hamas terrorist leader Yahya Sinwar that was to be held last night in Syntagma Square in Athens in front of the Greek Parliament and the Monument to the Unknown Soldier.

The event was to be organised by the "Gather for Gaza" and "Stand with Palestine" collectives, with the participation of members of the "People's Front of Turkey," and the revelation of the intention caused an uproar on social media in Greece. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghanistan, Pakistan to hold peace talks in Doha after fierce fighting, says Afghan government spokesperson

Afghanistan, Pakistan to hold peace talks in Doha after fierce fighting, say...

 Afghanistan
2
CIMCON Software (India) Pvt. Ltd. Raises ₹50+ Crore to Accelerate Growth in Smart Infrastructure Automation

CIMCON Software (India) Pvt. Ltd. Raises ₹50+ Crore to Accelerate Growth in ...

 India
3
Heavy security after deadly violence in Kenya as thousands turn out to mourn former PM Odinga

Heavy security after deadly violence in Kenya as thousands turn out to mourn...

 Kenya
4
This Diwali, gift FASTag annual pass to loved ones

This Diwali, gift FASTag annual pass to loved ones

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025