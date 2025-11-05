Power Crisis in PoJK: From Promise to Plight

In Muzaffarabad, residents of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) are grappling with severe electricity shortages and prolonged load-shedding, despite the region hosting the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project. Initially touted as a beacon of progress, the project has become synonymous with mismanagement, corruption, and neglect.

Sardar Abdul Razaq Khan, former Chairman of the Muzaffarabad Traders Association, voiced his frustration, highlighting technical failures that resulted in the project's repeated closures. Although designed to generate 960 megawatts of power, it faces shutdowns due to design flaws and unfulfilled conditions. Spiraling costs, fueled by corruption, have amplified losses for WAPDA and Pakistan's government.

The populace continually demands a fair inquiry into these failures and seeks redress for power outages disrupting their lives. Abdul Razaq Khan underscores the need for accountability, urging formal federal investigation into corruption and NOC violations. The call extends to addressing all shortcomings while seeking justice and transparency for Pakistan's exploitation of PoJK resources, leaving its people in darkness literally and figuratively.

