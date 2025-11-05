Left Menu

Power Crisis in PoJK: From Promise to Plight

Residents in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) suffer from electricity shortages despite the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project's potential. Initially a symbol of progress, the project now reflects corruption and mismanagement. Calls for investigation into technical failures and accountability grow as residents demand transparency and resolution to chronic power outages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:42 IST
Power Crisis in PoJK: From Promise to Plight
Representational Image (Photo/Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoJK

In Muzaffarabad, residents of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) are grappling with severe electricity shortages and prolonged load-shedding, despite the region hosting the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project. Initially touted as a beacon of progress, the project has become synonymous with mismanagement, corruption, and neglect.

Sardar Abdul Razaq Khan, former Chairman of the Muzaffarabad Traders Association, voiced his frustration, highlighting technical failures that resulted in the project's repeated closures. Although designed to generate 960 megawatts of power, it faces shutdowns due to design flaws and unfulfilled conditions. Spiraling costs, fueled by corruption, have amplified losses for WAPDA and Pakistan's government.

The populace continually demands a fair inquiry into these failures and seeks redress for power outages disrupting their lives. Abdul Razaq Khan underscores the need for accountability, urging formal federal investigation into corruption and NOC violations. The call extends to addressing all shortcomings while seeking justice and transparency for Pakistan's exploitation of PoJK resources, leaving its people in darkness literally and figuratively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Negligence and Mismanagement: The Fatal Mumbra Train Tragedy

Negligence and Mismanagement: The Fatal Mumbra Train Tragedy

 India
2
Mumbai Police Crackdown: Arrest in Major Mephedrone Trafficking Case

Mumbai Police Crackdown: Arrest in Major Mephedrone Trafficking Case

 India
3
Global Stock Market Slump Spurs Safe-Haven Rush

Global Stock Market Slump Spurs Safe-Haven Rush

 Global
4
Priyanka Gandhi Slams NDA for Alleged 'Vote Chori' and Economic Mismanagement in Bihar

Priyanka Gandhi Slams NDA for Alleged 'Vote Chori' and Economic Mismanagemen...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025