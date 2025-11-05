Global Peace Prayer Festival: Uniting the World in Spiritual Harmony

On the second day of the Global Peace Prayer Festival in Thimphu, Bhutan, the Jabzhi Dhoechog ritual, a grand ceremony dedicated to promoting global peace and happiness, took place at Kuenselphodrang. The rare ceremony blends peaceful offerings with protective rituals, aiming to cleanse the body, speech, and mind of negative karma.

Simultaneously, a week-long Global Peace Prayer involving diverse Vajrayana Buddhist traditions commenced at Changlimithang Ground. The event's inaugural day saw King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay inaugurating the 13-day spiritual congregation, which emphasizes peace, compassion, and harmony among global participants.

Organized by the Royal Government of Bhutan, the festival includes major events such as the Kalachakra Initiation, Bhikkhuni Ordination, and multi-language prayers. With participation from eminent lamas and scholars from various Buddhist traditions, Bhutan aims to project a message of unity and collective healing amid global divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)