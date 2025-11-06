Japan Eyes Expanding Defence Budget Amid Regional Tensions

Japan is exploring ways to expand its defence budget by reclassifying what constitutes 'related' expenditures, including projects in space and infrastructure, according to sources conveyed to Kyodo News.

This proposed budgetary adjustment comes amidst growing regional security challenges, notably China's military assertiveness, and reflects Tokyo's commitment to increasing its defence expenditure.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has pledged to advance the country's defence spending initiatives, aiming to raise it to 2 percent of GDP by 2025, as external pressures from the US push for Japan to assume more of the security burden.

The government considers allocating more resources to bolster defence capabilities in areas like aviation, infrastructure protection, and space projects. The current year's fiscal budget sets defence spending at 8.5 trillion yen ($55 billion), with 1.5 trillion yen devoted to related expenses, covering domains such as R&D, public infrastructure, and cybersecurity.

Projects considered as defence-related primarily involve civilian infrastructure that could serve military purposes during crises. Officials are also contemplating safeguarding crucial facilities and networks and incorporating shipbuilding and disaster prevention into the defence budget framework. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi has underscored Japan's resolve to ramp up its defence allocation in talks with US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.