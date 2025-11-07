Left Menu

BRICS Forum: A New Chapter in Global Urban Collaboration

The International Municipal BRICS Forum in St Petersburg concluded with over 70 cooperation agreements. Delegates from 75 countries focused on financial, technological, and cultural partnerships. Key discussions included financial cooperation, digital transformation, and youth policy, highlighting a commitment to multilateral collaboration through urban diplomacy and creative industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 16:52 IST
Over 70 cooperation pacts signed at International Municipal BRICS Forum (Photo/TV BRICS). Image Credit: ANI
The International Municipal BRICS Forum held in St Petersburg marked a significant milestone with the signing of over 70 cooperation agreements. The forum, attended by representatives from 75 countries, emphasized enhancing intercity and international collaboration. Financial, technological, and cultural partnerships were at the forefront of the discussions, showcasing a new era of global cooperation.

At the panel session focusing on Russia-China relations, it was revealed that bilateral economic cooperation between the two nations has reached USD 104 billion. Du Jianqiang from the Zhengzhou Municipal Government emphasized the importance of building strong relationships within BRICS, particularly in innovation and high technology. Sergey Cheremin from the Moscow City Government announced plans for stronger ties with Havana, with Cuban officials expressing optimism for future engagements.

Creative industries played a pivotal role at the forum, with Inna Svyatenko highlighting its contribution of over 3% to global GDP. Delegates from South Africa and Rwanda focused on cooperation in digitalisation and environmental efforts. The forum, supported by Moscow's government, demonstrated the growing impact of local diplomacy in fostering international partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

