India and Angola: Forging a Gender-Inclusive and Strategic Partnership

President Droupadi Murmu lauded Angola for its notable achievement in gender-inclusive governance, with women representing over 39% of its Parliament. Addressing the National Assembly in Angola, she highlighted this as a commitment to equality and democratic empowerment.

The visit marks the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Angola, offering a chance to deepen ties based on mutual benefit across various sectors, including defense, agriculture, and emerging industries. President Murmu emphasized India's commitment to reforms, boosting national progress, and the role women play in democratic governance.

President Murmu praised the enactment of legislation in India reserving one-third of parliamentary seats for women, fostering a vibrant democracy. Highlighting digital-driven governance initiatives like Digital India, she described this as a model for other developing nations. Mutual focus on maritime security reinforces the growing strategic partnership between both countries, signaling India's intentions to expand in Africa.