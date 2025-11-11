Left Menu

PM Modi's Bhutan Trip: Celebrating Ties and Milestones Amid Cultural Festivities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a significant two-day visit to Bhutan. The trip marks the 70th birthday of Bhutan's Fourth King, strengthens India-Bhutan energy ties with a major hydropower inauguration, and highlights cultural and spiritual bonds during the Global Peace Prayer Festival.

Updated: 11-11-2025 11:15 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:X/@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Bhutan on Tuesday for a two-day state visit, during which he will partake in numerous official engagements and celebrations, including the 70th birthday anniversary of the Fourth King. "It is an honour to join the people of Bhutan on this joyous occasion," he stated before leaving.

Modi emphasized the visit as a milestone in India-Bhutan relations, particularly with the inauguration of the Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project. "The Sacred Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha being displayed during the Global Peace Prayer Festival underscores the deep ties between our nations," he noted.

The visit coincides with Bhutan hosting the Global Peace Prayer Festival, underlining the cultural and spiritual connections between the two countries. Modi expressed his intention to discuss ways to enhance the bilateral partnership with Bhutanese leaders, reiterating the mutual trust and cooperation between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

