India and Chile Accelerate Economic Partnership and Expand Cooperation

India and Chile have reached a consensus to expedite ongoing talks surrounding a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and to deepen cooperation in strategic sectors. The decision follows the 9th round of India-Chile Foreign Office Consultations held in Santiago on November 10, co-chaired by P. Kumaran, Secretary (East) at India's Ministry of External Affairs, and Ambassador Rodrigo Olsen, Secretary General of Chile's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The talks reflected on the wide array of bilateral ties, bolstered by Chilean President Gabriel Boric's state visit to India in April 2025. Both nations pledged to strengthen cooperation across areas such as trade, investment, health, pharmaceuticals, and traditional medicine. Emphasis was also placed on science and technology, mining, defence, civil nuclear technologies, education, agriculture, and space exploration. India encouraged Chile to consider long-term agreements on supplying critical minerals.

A focus on emerging areas like digital public infrastructure, innovation, and green energy was agreed upon. Discussions also covered the facilitation of visas for Indian professionals and business visitors, including the implementation of a multiple-entry visa announced by President Boric. The countries agreed to expedite discussion on pending agreements covering diverse areas, from customs cooperation to education. Collaboration on multilateral platforms like the International Solar Alliance and issues like climate change highlighted the shared priorities.

