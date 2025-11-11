Left Menu

India and Chile Accelerate Economic Partnership and Expand Cooperation

India and Chile have agreed to fast-track negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and expand cooperation in critical sectors following the 9th Foreign Office Consultations in Santiago. Discussions emphasized trade, investment, science, technology, and easing professional travel, with renewed focus on emerging areas like green energy and digital infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 12:04 IST
India and Chile Accelerate Economic Partnership and Expand Cooperation
Secretary (East) in the MEA P Kumaran (Photo/MEAYoutube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Chile

India and Chile have reached a consensus to expedite ongoing talks surrounding a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and to deepen cooperation in strategic sectors. The decision follows the 9th round of India-Chile Foreign Office Consultations held in Santiago on November 10, co-chaired by P. Kumaran, Secretary (East) at India's Ministry of External Affairs, and Ambassador Rodrigo Olsen, Secretary General of Chile's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The talks reflected on the wide array of bilateral ties, bolstered by Chilean President Gabriel Boric's state visit to India in April 2025. Both nations pledged to strengthen cooperation across areas such as trade, investment, health, pharmaceuticals, and traditional medicine. Emphasis was also placed on science and technology, mining, defence, civil nuclear technologies, education, agriculture, and space exploration. India encouraged Chile to consider long-term agreements on supplying critical minerals.

A focus on emerging areas like digital public infrastructure, innovation, and green energy was agreed upon. Discussions also covered the facilitation of visas for Indian professionals and business visitors, including the implementation of a multiple-entry visa announced by President Boric. The countries agreed to expedite discussion on pending agreements covering diverse areas, from customs cooperation to education. Collaboration on multilateral platforms like the International Solar Alliance and issues like climate change highlighted the shared priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Pursued in Delhi Blast Tragedy

Justice Pursued in Delhi Blast Tragedy

 Bhutan
2
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Road Accident Sparks Villager Outrage

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Road Accident Sparks Villager Outrage

 India
3
Nagrota By-Election in Full Swing Amid Strong Voter Turnout

Nagrota By-Election in Full Swing Amid Strong Voter Turnout

 India
4
Andhra Pradesh's Massive Investment Drive: A New Era of Development

Andhra Pradesh's Massive Investment Drive: A New Era of Development

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025