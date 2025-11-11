Bhutan's King Voices Solidarity with India After Deadly Red Fort Blast

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Tuesday urged his people to unite in prayer for India in the aftermath of a devastating explosion near Delhi's Red Fort. The blast claimed eight lives and left many injured. Addressing a gathering at Changlimethang Stadium in Thimphu, the King said, "Let us all come together and pray for India, pray for Prime Minister Modi. May your aspirations, your vision, and your service to India bear fruit. May you overcome every obstacle, and may your dream of a brighter, stronger, and more prosperous India be fulfilled."

The Bhutanese leader expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery for those injured. In a show of solidarity, the King's remarks coincided with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhutan. Modi, speaking in Bhutan, pledged that those responsible for the Delhi explosion would face justice. "I come here with a heavy heart," said Modi. "Our citizens and I mourn deeply with the affected families. The entire nation stands with them. Our agencies are committed to uncovering the conspiracy and ensuring justice is served."

The explosion occurred on Monday evening when a Hyundai i20 near the Red Fort in central Delhi was targeted, leading to eight fatalities and multiple injuries. Authorities have initiated an investigation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Various agencies are coordinating efforts to identify the perpetrators. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured the public of a swift and thorough inquiry during his address at the Delhi Defence Dialogue, emphasizing that those behind the attack would not evade accountability. The case has led to a nationwide alert as investigators piece together the events.

