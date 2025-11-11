Diplomatic Clash: Japan Condemns China's 'Threatening' Remarks Over Taiwan

In a heated exchange that underscores rising regional tensions, Japan has unequivocally condemned a high-ranking Chinese diplomat for making 'violent and threatening' remarks targeting Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Her contentious comments linked Taiwan's security directly to Japan's national security, a stance that has drawn sharp criticisms from Beijing.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara demanded an immediate retraction from Xue Jian, China's consul-general in Osaka, labeling the remarks as 'extremely inappropriate.' These protests, voiced through Japan's Foreign Ministry and its embassy in China, reflect Tokyo's deepening concerns over China's aggressive posture. Meanwhile, Xue's post was swiftly deleted, but not before escalating diplomatic friction.

Takaichi's bold parliamentary statement asserting a Chinese attack on Taiwan as potentially 'survival-threatening' to Japan is notable as it mirrors Japan's security laws authorizing Self-Defence Forces' intervention in allied conflicts. The U.S., aligning with Takaichi, condemned the threatening language, urging China to recall its diplomatic obligations. Yet, China remains defiant, sharply criticizing Japan for stoking instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)