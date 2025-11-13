Left Menu

Baloch Martyrs' Day Seminar Unites BNM and PTM in Netherlands

The Baloch National Movement and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement gathered in the Netherlands to honor Baloch martyrs. The event spotlighted the enduring legacy of their sacrifices for freedom and identity. Key leaders urged Baloch youth to uphold these ideals and emphasized the shared struggle of Baloch and Pashtun communities.

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) hosted a significant seminar in the Netherlands, attracting representatives from both BNM and the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM). The gathering honored the legacy of Baloch martyrs, particularly on the occasion of Baloch Martyrs' Day, as announced via a post on X by BNM.

Speakers at the event emphasized to attendees, particularly the youth, the moral and national responsibility to understand and carry forward the mission of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives. This mission is crucial for maintaining and advocating Baloch national identity. Prominent speakers included the President and Vice President of the BNM Netherlands Chapter, along with the PTM Europe Coordinator.

Malik Bazai, PTM Europe Coordinator, highlighted the ongoing oppression faced by the Baloch and Pashtun communities under a state uninterested in justice or ethical norms. He celebrated the martyrs, whose sacrifices have energized the Baloch struggle for freedom. Bazai reinforced the historical unity between the Baloch and Pashtun peoples, determined to stand united against shared challenges, as per BNM's post on X.

