Trade at a Standstill: Pak-Afghan Border Closures Wreak Havoc on Local Economy

Traders from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's vital agricultural sectors have made an urgent appeal to the government to swiftly reopen Pak-Afghan borders, as revealed in a report by The Express Tribune. They warned that the closure is leading to severe unemployment and costing billions in tax revenue daily.

At a press conference held at the Peshawar Press Club, Malik Sohni, head of the All Pakistan Markets Association, highlighted the dire consequences of the border shutdown. He noted that for nearly a month, the borders have been closed, halting trade and causing perishable goods to spoil, resulting in enormous financial setbacks for importers, exporters, and agents.

The conference, attended by notable regional leaders, echoed the sentiment that while they support the military's security role, the economic impact of the border restrictions is unsustainable. Sohni stressed that thousands of families face hardship, kitchens remain cold, and inflation surges. Furthermore, traders criticized customs officials for exploiting the situation for illicit gains, even as essential goods languish at the borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)