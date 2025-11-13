Left Menu

UAE Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkiye for Plane Crash Victims

UAE leaders, including President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, have expressed condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following a tragic military plane crash in Turkiye. Their messages reflect solidarity and the UAE's empathetic support.

Aftermath of Turkish militray crago plane crash in Georgia (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a gesture of solidarity, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates sent heartfelt condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the wake of a military cargo plane crash.

The crash, involving the Turkish Ministry of Defence, resulted in multiple casualties, prompting swift responses from UAE leaders.

Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, alongside Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also conveyed their deepest sympathies to Turkey during this time of mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

