Global Outcry as Nations Condemn Delhi Terrorist Attack Near Red Fort

Ireland expressed condolences to India after a terror blast near Delhi's Red Fort claimed 12 lives. Singapore and the US echoed the condemnation and offered solidarity. The National Investigation Agency is probing the incident. International leaders unite against terrorism, affirming support for India during this challenging time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:01 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India

Ireland extended condolences and solidarity to India following a deadly terror blast near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday, which resulted in 12 fatalities and numerous injuries. Ambassador Kevin Kelly condemned the attack via X, emphasizing that terrorism has no place in society and expressing solidarity with victims and their families.

Singapore also decried the blast, with Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan issuing a statement of support for India. The blast involved a car explosion and is being investigated as a terrorist attack. Singapore stands with India in this difficult time, offering condolences to the affected families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

In the US, Secretary of State Marco Rubio classified the explosion as a terrorist act, commending India for its handling of the investigation. Despite offering assistance, Rubio acknowledged India's capability in managing the situation. The Indian Union Cabinet, led by PM Narendra Modi, has instructed a thorough investigation to bring those responsible to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

