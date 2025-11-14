Left Menu

Zelenskyy Condemns Russian Assault, Urges Global Support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounces Russia's calculated strike with 430 drones and 18 missiles that killed four people and wounded many, including children. Emphasizing the attack's severity, he calls for global sanctions and beefed-up military support to bolster Ukraine's defenses against ongoing threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:40 IST
Zelenskyy Condemns Russian Assault, Urges Global Support
Ukraine's capital Kyiv comes under deadly Russian attack (Photo/X@ZelenskyyUa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a forceful denunciation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy labeled the latest Russian assault, deploying 430 drones and 18 missiles overnight, as a 'deliberately calculated attack' targeting civilians and critical infrastructure.

The onslaught resulted in four fatalities and left dozens injured, among them children and a pregnant woman. Zelenskyy expressed his sorrow over the lives lost, sharing details on X about the extensive damage and emergency response efforts in progress.

Emphasizing the attack's magnitude, Zelenskyy noted the involvement of ballistic missiles and reported significant damage in Kyiv and debris from an Iskander missile striking the Azerbaijani Embassy. Asserting the need for robust countermeasures, he urged for stronger global sanctions and increased military support, stressing that current support is insufficient to shield Ukraine effectively.

TRENDING

1
PDP candidate Aga Syed Muntazir wins Budgam bypoll in Jammu and Kashmir by 4,478 votes.

PDP candidate Aga Syed Muntazir wins Budgam bypoll in Jammu and Kashmir by 4...

 India
2
Revolutionary Breakthrough in Precision Drilling: IIT Bombay Researchers Enhance UA-ECDM Technique

Revolutionary Breakthrough in Precision Drilling: IIT Bombay Researchers Enh...

 India
3
Tragedy on Navale Bridge Spurs Call for Permanent Safety Measures

Tragedy on Navale Bridge Spurs Call for Permanent Safety Measures

 India
4
BHP Held Liable for Brazil's Worst Environmental Disaster

BHP Held Liable for Brazil's Worst Environmental Disaster

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025