Zelenskyy Condemns Russian Assault, Urges Global Support

In a forceful denunciation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy labeled the latest Russian assault, deploying 430 drones and 18 missiles overnight, as a 'deliberately calculated attack' targeting civilians and critical infrastructure.

The onslaught resulted in four fatalities and left dozens injured, among them children and a pregnant woman. Zelenskyy expressed his sorrow over the lives lost, sharing details on X about the extensive damage and emergency response efforts in progress.

Emphasizing the attack's magnitude, Zelenskyy noted the involvement of ballistic missiles and reported significant damage in Kyiv and debris from an Iskander missile striking the Azerbaijani Embassy. Asserting the need for robust countermeasures, he urged for stronger global sanctions and increased military support, stressing that current support is insufficient to shield Ukraine effectively.