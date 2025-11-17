Tragedy Strikes: Indian Pilgrims in Saudi Bus Accident

Left Menu

A bus accident near Madinah, Saudi Arabia, involving Indian Umrah pilgrims has led to widespread shock. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announced full support for affected families. A 24x7 control room is active in Jeddah, and officials are in touch with Saudi authorities for updates on casualties and survivors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 11:08 IST
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic incident near Madinah, Saudi Arabia, a bus accident involving several Indian pilgrims has elicited strong reactions from government officials. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed his deep shock and assured fullest support from the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah for affected families.

Following the incident, a 24x7 control room was activated at the Consulate General of India in Jeddah to assist relatives and manage the emergency response. Officials are maintaining constant communication with Saudi authorities to receive timely updates on casualties and the status of injured passengers.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Telangana officials have also responded, establishing a control room at the state Secretariat. Meanwhile, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has contacted the Indian Embassy and local travel agencies to ensure support for those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

