Tragedy Strikes: Indian Pilgrims in Saudi Bus Accident

In a tragic incident near Madinah, Saudi Arabia, a bus accident involving several Indian pilgrims has elicited strong reactions from government officials. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed his deep shock and assured fullest support from the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah for affected families.

Following the incident, a 24x7 control room was activated at the Consulate General of India in Jeddah to assist relatives and manage the emergency response. Officials are maintaining constant communication with Saudi authorities to receive timely updates on casualties and the status of injured passengers.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Telangana officials have also responded, establishing a control room at the state Secretariat. Meanwhile, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has contacted the Indian Embassy and local travel agencies to ensure support for those affected.

