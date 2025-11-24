Left Menu

India Issues Strong Protest Over Harassment of Arunachal Resident in China

India has lodged a strong protest against China after an Indian national from Arunachal Pradesh faced harassment by Chinese officials at Shanghai Airport. The incident involved mocking and questioning of her citizenship. India's response emphasized that Arunachal Pradesh is undeniably part of India, citing violations of international aviation agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:42 IST
India Issues Strong Protest Over Harassment of Arunachal Resident in China
Representational Image (Photo: X@ChinaSpox_India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has taken a firm stand against China following an incident involving Prema Wangjom Thongdok, an Indian national from Arunachal Pradesh, who allegedly faced harassment at Shanghai Pudong Airport by Chinese immigration officials. The Indian government issued a strong demarche in both Beijing and Delhi in response to this incident, sources reported on Monday. India's Consulate in Shanghai intervened, extending assistance to the passenger.

The incident raised serious concerns as Thongdok was reportedly detained on questionable grounds, despite Arunachal Pradesh being an indisputable part of India. The actions were highlighted as violations of the Chicago and Montreal Conventions on civil aviation. The Indian government underscored the inalienability of Arunachal Pradesh's status as Indian territory, condemning Chinese attempts to challenge this fact.

Thongdok, who resides in the UK, had her journey to Japan delayed after Chinese officials allegedly mocked her Indian citizenship, demanding she apply for a Chinese passport. After contacting Indian embassies in Shanghai and Beijing, assistance arrived, resolving the situation after an 18-hour ordeal. This diplomatic tension follows a broader context of contested territorial claims between India and China, with India consistently affirming Arunachal Pradesh's status.

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Moves to Recall Senator Mark Kelly Amid Sedition Allegations

Pentagon Moves to Recall Senator Mark Kelly Amid Sedition Allegations

 Global
2
Trump's Genesis Mission: AI and Science Revolution

Trump's Genesis Mission: AI and Science Revolution

 Global
3
Unfolding U.S. News: Key Domestic Briefs Decoded

Unfolding U.S. News: Key Domestic Briefs Decoded

 Global
4
Highlights From the Sports World: Wins, Losses, and Legal Challenges

Highlights From the Sports World: Wins, Losses, and Legal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025