India Issues Strong Protest Over Harassment of Arunachal Resident in China

India has taken a firm stand against China following an incident involving Prema Wangjom Thongdok, an Indian national from Arunachal Pradesh, who allegedly faced harassment at Shanghai Pudong Airport by Chinese immigration officials. The Indian government issued a strong demarche in both Beijing and Delhi in response to this incident, sources reported on Monday. India's Consulate in Shanghai intervened, extending assistance to the passenger.

The incident raised serious concerns as Thongdok was reportedly detained on questionable grounds, despite Arunachal Pradesh being an indisputable part of India. The actions were highlighted as violations of the Chicago and Montreal Conventions on civil aviation. The Indian government underscored the inalienability of Arunachal Pradesh's status as Indian territory, condemning Chinese attempts to challenge this fact.

Thongdok, who resides in the UK, had her journey to Japan delayed after Chinese officials allegedly mocked her Indian citizenship, demanding she apply for a Chinese passport. After contacting Indian embassies in Shanghai and Beijing, assistance arrived, resolving the situation after an 18-hour ordeal. This diplomatic tension follows a broader context of contested territorial claims between India and China, with India consistently affirming Arunachal Pradesh's status.